Panthers v Warriors: Peachey in for Tago; Calf sidelines Johnson

The Panthers could scarcely have been more impressive in their Round 27 demolition of the Cowboys and they head into the finals series brimming with confidence and self-belief.

The absence of five-eighth Jarome Luai had the potential to throw the premiers off kilter but as they have done for the past four seasons they seamlessly slotted in a replacement player in Jack Cogger and barely skipped a beat.

In stark contrast the Warriors rested a host of stars and were outplayed by the Dolphins at Suncorp Stadium, halting the momentum they had built up in a seven-game winning streak.

Playing their first finals match in five years, the Warriors will fancy their chances of an upset, but they have to reverse a worrying trend that has seen them lose their last seven games against Penrith.

With the weight of history and a boisterous BlueBet Stadium against them, Andrew Webster's men will need dig deep if they are to throw the Panthers juggernaut off the rails.

A week off and another chance to rest weary bodies is the prize for the winner of a fascinating contest that will reveal much about the premiership aspirations of the two combatants.

Team News

Panthers: Izack Tago comes out of the side 24 hours before kick-off due to a pectoral injury suffered at training. Tyrone Peachey moves to the centres with Jaeman Salmon joining the bench. Hooker Mitch Kenny (leg) and back-rower Scott Sorensen (leg) are back on deck but Jarome Luai (shoulder) remains sidelined. Jack Cogger will again wear the No.6 jersey on the back of three try assists and three line break assists in the win over the Cowboys. Luke Garner is 18th Man.

Warriors: Shaun Johnson has been ruled out after suffering a calf injury at training during the week. The club said on Thursday night that they expect the 32-year-old to be available for their next game, which will either be a preliminary final in two weeks or a sudden-death clash in Finals Week Two. Dylan Walker comes into the starting side at five-eighth and Te Maire Martin moves to halfback. Bunty Afoa has joined the bench. Skipper Tohu Harris (back spasms) and interchange forward Jazz Tevaga (hamstring) meanwhile are both good to go.

Original article by: NRL.com