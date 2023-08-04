Panthers v Storm: Hosking in for Peachey; Hughes, Coates out

Penrith are on the cusp on an elusive and rare three-peat with many asking the question of just who can stop them in September as the finals run begins to heat up.

Melbourne will put their hand up and say they can but their inconsistency this season has been uncharacteristic for a Craig Bellamy side despite them well-placed in the top eight after 22 rounds.

Both these sides only met a month ago at Marvel Stadium with the Panthers - minus Nathan Cleary - running down a Storm side who shot out to a 14-0 lead early.

The contest provides the perfect opportunity for Bellamy's men to get into the groove of finals football while for Ivan Cleary's side they'll have one eye on the minor premiership with the Broncos giving them a good battle for top spot.

Team news

Panthers: The versatile Zac Hosking has been named to replace Tyrone Peachey (suspended) in the centres in the only change to the side that beat the Sharks. Izack Tago (leg) dropped out of the extended squad on Thursday and will look to return in Round 24. Jaeman Salmon is the new man on the bench.

Storm: Jahrome Hughes (illness) and Xavier Coates (hip) are both out after they failed to take part in Thursday's captain's run. Jonah Pezet is the new halfback and George Jennings comes in on the wing. Nelson Asofa-Solomona's return from a finger injury pushes Tom Eisenhuth to the bench and Tyran Wishart to 18th Man. Asofa-Solomona played on the edge when Eli Katoa was out with an eye injury but will most likely find himself back in the middle with Katoa having returned last week. Star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen will play for Sunshine Coast Falcons on Saturday as he closes in on an NRL comeback.

Original article by: NRL.com