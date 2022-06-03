MSRL Introduces Interchange Cards

Moresby South Rugby Football League may be first to affiliate to PNG Rugby Football League to introduce the interchange cards system in its 2022 competition.

Southern Super League as second tier competition was first to introduce the interchange cards and HIA (Head Injury Assessment) and X cards in 2021 which had changed the level and standard of the competition.

MSRFL treasurer & coaching director, Bagelo Solien said it was high time that the interchange card system was used to control the number of players limited to only 10 (interchange).

Solien said the other two cards X is for minor injuries such as ankle, knee, shoulder etc… and also the HIA for major injuries concussion especially head injuries where a player is replaced by the 18th man on standby on the bench

He stressed that heavily concussed players are not allowed to return to the field of play as they may risk their own lives with the head injury sustained and must get the clearance from a qualified doctor.

Solien said coaches and team managers should not force their heavily concussed players to return to the field of play.

He said all the team managers are advise before the games on how to utilize the interchange cards to control their limited changes wisely.

The coaching director strongly called on the club coaching staff to educate and discipline their players as the limited interchange cards affect their results with unfit players.