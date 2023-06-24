Match preview: Storm v Eagles

Both sides will be sweating on the availability of their Origin stars, who will have three days to rest and recover from Game Two in Brisbane on Wednesday night.

Melbourne's depth was on show at Campbelltown Stadium on Saturday night with Jonah Pezet doing a fine job alongside Jahrome Hughes in the halves and winger George Jennings running for 198 metres in his first game of the season.

The Sea Eagles have struggled for consistency since opening their season with consecutive wins over the Bulldogs and Eels, coming up with just four wins since then to go with seven losses and a draw.

They still sit just one point outside the top eight and can make a charge in the next fortnight if they can knock off the Storm and Roosters ahead of a bye in Round 19.

When the sides met at 4 Pines Park in Round 7 it was the Sea Eagles getting home 18-8, but overall it's the Storm with a 25-17 advantage with one draw in clashes between the pair since 1998 when Melbourne entered the competition.

Team News

Storm: Cameron Munster won't feature after his Origin heroics, with Jonah Pezet to partner Jahrome Hughes in the halves. Xavier Coates and Harry Grant are set to play, but the hooker will likely split time with Bronson Garlick or Tyran Wishart, who are both on the bench. Tariq Sims also starts for Tom Eisenhuth with Alec Macdonald called. Powerhouse centre Justin Olam is back for the first time since suffering concussion in Round 14, which bumps Marion Seve out.

Sea Eagles: Fullback Tom Trbojevic won't play after he suffered a torn pectoral in Wednesday's Origin clash, an injury which will likely sideline the superstar long-term. Captain Daly Cherry-Evans is a planned starter provided he gets through Origin II unscathed, with Jake Arthur on standby in the squad as 18th Man. Jason Saab (shoulder) is a late out for the trip to Melbourne, with his place on the wing taken by Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega.

Original article by: NRL.com