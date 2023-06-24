Match Preview: Dolphins v Eels

Wayne Bennett's men have found themselves languishing outside the eight after being blown off 4 Pines Park by Manly in Round 15 but will be desperate to turn the screws and finish the season the way it started as they hope to welcome back several troops this week.

Putting his side's disappointing performance in Manly simply down to a "bad day", Bennett will be hoping last week's bye is enough for his Dolphins to regroup and get back to their winning ways at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

Meanwhile, Brad Arthur's side are riding high after claiming their fourth-consecutive win, despite halfback Mitch Moses and star forward Junior Paulo on Blues duty and Dylan Brown stood down.

However, yet to face the competition newcomers, the Eels will be leaving no stone unturned in the lead up to Saturday's Round 17 clash, knowing how capable the men from Redcliffe are of orchestrating an upset.

Team News

Dolphins: Coach Wayne Bennett confirmed on Friday that Sean O'Sullivan will make his return from a pectoral injury, partnering Kodi Nikorima in the halves. Isaiya Katoa will drop back to the bench despite being named in the run-on side for now. Jeremy Marshall-King (shoulder) won't feature, however, with Harrison Graham to debut in place of Max Plath. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is also tipped to take his place in the side after his Origin heroics on Wednesday night.

Brenko Lee is out with a leg issue and replace by Valynce Te Whare in the centres. Josh Kerr comes straight onto a new-look interchange after securing an immediate release from the Dragons over the weekend, while Brayden McGrady – who has scored 10 tries in 11 games in reserve grade this year – will debut on the wing.

Eels: Mitchell Moses and Junior Paulo are expected to back up from their Origin performances on Wednesday night, with coach Brad Arthur saying on Friday that he expected both players to feature. Shaun Lane (hamstring) will be rested until after the bye next week where he will return.

Original article by: NRL.com