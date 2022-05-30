Maroons name four debutants for Origin Game One

North Queensland forwards Reuben Cotter and Jeremiah Nanai have both been rewarded for their strong start to the year with selection in the side, while Broncos winger Selwyn Cobbo is also set to make his Origin debut after just 19 NRL games.

Cobbo will be joined on debut Broncos forward Patrick Carrigan with fellow Brisbane teammate Thomas Flegler also included among the reserves.

After missing last year's series with injury, Roosters prop Lindsay Collins returns to the side and is named on the bench. Titans captain Tino Fa’asuamaleaui moves to prop to replace Christian Welch, who is out with a season-ending achilles injury.

Ben Hunt has been named to start at hooker with Harry Grant listed on the bench.

Cowboys trio Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Murray Taulagi and Thomas Dearden have all been named among the reserves as the Maroons look to win back the Ampol State of Origin shield following their 2-1 series defeat in 2021.

Queensland team for Game One

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story