K300,000 For Orchids World Cup Campaign

The financial boost goes towards the Orchids campaign for the Rugby League World Cup in October 2022 in England.

The cheque presentation ceremony was held between BSP and PNG Rugby Football League (PNGRFL) yesterday, 11th of August, at the Santos stadium.

BSP now joins platinum sponsors Digicel, National Gaming Control Board (NGCB) and Santos.

Officiating at today’s presentation were BSP General Manager Digital, Nuni Kulu flanked by PNGRFL CEO Stanley, PNG Orchids Chairlady, Okaro Yoki and Orchid’s head coach, Ben Jefferies.

PNG Orchids Chairlady, Yogi was again so grateful with BSP’s support, which will greatly assist the teams’ preparations and progress for the World Cup tour.

Meanwhile, Orchid Coach Ben Jefferies also shared the same sentiments adding such support goes a long way.