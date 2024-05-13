45 geared up with FLT skills

Determined to break the cycle of financial dependency to a more independent and resilient lifestyle, residents in town and rural Madang make it their business to attend this course.

Forty-five (45) men and women graduated Friday March 10, 2024, excited at the prospects that lie ahead with their certificates. Graduates also received a support letter from Commerce verifying certification.

Addressing the participants, Francis Tavatuna, First Secretary from the Madang Governor’s Office, congratulated the 45 and their families, saying their certificates will enable them to apply for loans under the SME grant that will be deposited with MiBank.

In addition, Provincial Commerce Director, Imason Bekue, said the SME concept is already embedded in the country’s 2050 Strategic goals in attaining financial independence and banking the unbanked population. He added that there is a need to instill a savings culture amongst Papua New Guineans for financial security and stability in order to grow an SME into a fruitful business.

Mr. Bekue encouraged the graduates to seek more training to further improve their business ventures.

Fisheries is a key stakeholder. Provincial Director Greg Serar said funding is available to those who may be interested in partnering with them.

With the country’s challenging economy, more people are being encouraged to be financially independent through entrepreneur initiatives.

Commerce is calling on those interested in FLT courses, to register at the provincial headquarters.