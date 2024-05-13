Clean water for Gembogl Station

At Site 1 of Kuman District of the Eastern Highlands Simbu Mission, over 600 members gathered to witness the launching of a water supply project at the Gembogl Station Market, in Simbu Province.

This is a community service project built by the Seventh-Day Adventist in partnership with Kumura Foundation to provide access to clean water and improve the health outcomes of locals at Gembogl Station, including commuters.

The Chairman of the PNG for Christ program at Gembogl, Peter Wena, acknowledged those who helped with the project, while the Deputy District Administrator, Joe Uglka, acknowledged the partnership between the Church and Kumura Foundation, and encouraged locals to look after it.

Meanwhile, during the two-week program, Adventists cleaned the district hospital, the Gembogl Primary School, public servants’ housing and the Gembogl Orphan Resource Centre ACE School, as part of their community service program.

During that time as well, 135 people were baptised at Gembogl; an event that was described as “unprecedented”.