Young Waruo gets school fee support

A father of six and teacher from Chimbu Province who has been living, working and serving in the Central Province for the past eight years has thanked Central Province Governor Rufina Peter for the initiative.

Anton Waruo began teaching in 1996 after leaving Holy Trinity Teachers College in Mount Hagen. He began his career in Chimbu where he taught for 19 years. In 2016, he was assigned to the Central Province to Vanapa along the Hiritano Highway. Waruo has been teaching in various schools throughout the province since then.

Warou says he heard about the initiative early on in the year. This prompted him to apply for his son Raphael, a student at the Don Bosco Technical Institute (DBTI).

“I really needed assistance, so I picked up the application forms at the Governor’s office, filled out the paperwork and made sure the counsellor here at Lealea endorsed it. I then took the application forms back and followed up three times until I was told that my application was successful. I verified that payment was done with the school with my son’s name.

“I also wrote a thank you letter on behalf of all the Central parents to the Governor because I was very happy for the support she has given us parents not only myself but the other parents whose children are benefiting from the school fee subsidy. I want to say again thank you to Governor Rufina Peter because as parents we struggle to pay these fees and this assistance is truly a blessing,” Waruo said.

Twenty-three-year-old Raphael Waruo is an Electrical studies student at DBTI. He is highly appreciative of the assistance.

“I finished NC1 and I was struggling to finish NC2 because my father was struggling with paying the fees and now with the assistance from the Governor, I am happy to say that I am on my way to completing this course and I know that I am doing well with my current on the job training with Remington.

“I want to say thank you to the Governor. My father has given a big service to Central Province and for the Governor to recognize that hard work and give me assistance even though I am not from Central Province, from the depths of my heart I want to say thank you to my honourable Governor Rufina Peter.”

Governor Peter’s Tertiary Students Tuition Support Program for 2023 has closed for the year. Parents are encouraged to visit the Governor’s office this November to pick up application forms for the 2024 academic year.