Young man plans hire car business

The young man won the vehicle through a promotion run by South Pacific Brewery and Boroko Foodworld.

The promotion started during Easter and ended on Thursday May 19, 2022. The promotion required customers from Boroko Foodworld’s liquor outlet to purchase any SPB product to enter a draw.

Habitein was one of many customers who purchased SP Brewery products and participated in the promotion. His receipt was picked in a draw and the Toyota Corolla presented to him, the next day.

He shared with media that the products he had bought were to celebrate his sister’s graduation from university.

Present to witness him receive his prize were SP Brewery Sales staff, Boroko Foodworld staff, media, and his big sister Geralda Habitein.