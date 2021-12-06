Yama visits Rai Coast; commits funding

Governor Yama also announced a K2 million price subsidy for coffee, cocoa and copra to help local farmers.

The governor then visited Umboldi Village, a half day walking distance from Saidor station. In 2019 during the Kangal Festival in Rai Coast, the Governor gave them K50,000 and they used it to build a double classroom.

An impressed Governor Yama committed K100,000 again for a new double classroom and a teacher's house.

He has challenged other leaders in his province to work with him to develop the district and the province as a whole.