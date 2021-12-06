 

Yama visits Rai Coast; commits funding

BY: Freddy Mou
08:33, December 6, 2021
Governor for Madang Peter Yama has visited remote Paruvi Village in the Rai Coast District. He committed K100,000 each to Paruvi Primary School and Paruvi TVET schools for infrastructure development.

Governor Yama also announced a K2 million price subsidy for coffee, cocoa and copra to help local farmers.

The governor then visited Umboldi Village, a half day walking distance from Saidor station. In 2019 during the Kangal Festival in Rai Coast, the Governor gave them K50,000 and they used it to build a double classroom.

An impressed Governor Yama committed K100,000 again for a new double classroom and a teacher's house.

He has challenged other leaders in his province to work with him to develop the district and the province as a whole.

