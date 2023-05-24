World Vision aim to break barriers

During the masters training recently on the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), World Vision PNG Chief of Party and Education Portfolio Lead, Imelda Ochavillo, emphasized that it is World Vision’s strategy to break barriers on rights for disability persons known in every province as well as other tools to disseminate results.

“We believe that Education, Disability is a business of everyone, so everyone should be involved.

“Aside from rolling-out the training on UNCRPD, we are actually also because we just finished conducting a barrier assessment and there’s that results now of that assessment and we also intend to disseminate this information because the assessment has very specific recommendations.

“And so World Visions project funded by DFAT AusAid will be developing tools to disseminate the results of the barrier and also the need to operationalize to activate the provincial council for people with disabilities and that’s not been happening. I think it’s just working in Morobe and Eastern Highlands so there’s still many other provinces that we would like to help make their PPCD’s operate,” stated Ochavillo.

She encouraged Papua New Guineans to work together to break barriers and make rights real for everybody. Ochavillo trained 16 representatives from different Organizations of Disability (OPD) around the country and is working towards spreading the rights of disabilities through the training of trainers.

“I’m really hoping not just for World Vision for us to have another project but there’s really a great need so I think we are just touching a little and I hope there will be other players. Together lets break the barrier”

Ochavillo stated that she would meet with the World Bank Group due to their interest in the space of inclusion, World Bank want to promote inclusion in the private sector, businesses establishments.

World Vision are encouraging other stakeholders to work with them to break the barriers of the rights of persons with disability.