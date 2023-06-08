Works Dept rolls out new policies

Australia, through the Transport Sector Support Program (TSSP), partners with PNG agencies to design, build and maintain transport infrastructure that aligns with PNG government policies such as the Medium-Term Development Plan III Environmental Safeguards requirements. This includes ensuring low carbon emissions and building resilience to climate change and disasters for local communities.

TSSP recently supported the Department of Works and Highways (DoWH) to roll out its updated Environment and Social Safeguards Policy 2019 and Climate Change Policy 2022.

A series of awareness building workshops were conducted to inform Provincial Works Managers (PWMs) and engineers of their roles in terms of implementing the policies within the Connect PNG Program.

The workshops emphasized the importance of the policies for road infrastructure in light of the effects of climate change and provided a timely guide for the participants as they engage with environmental and climate resilience considerations under the Connect PNG program.

DoWH is the first Department in the country to have a Climate Change Policy, which is crucial to guiding efforts in addressing Climate Change impacts on roads and bridges.

The Australian Government through the Transport Sector Support Program (TSSP) supports the Government of Papua New Guinea’s commitment to have a safer, more reliable transport system that enables economic and social development.