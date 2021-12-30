Wong Pays Tribute To Late Sir Ronald ToVue

Sir Ronald, 88 of Ratavul Village in Rabaul District, passed away on Saturday 25 December, in Port Moresby after battling a long illness.

Minister Wong said ENB has lost another prominent leader who had contributed immensely to developing the province.

“Sir Ronald was among pioneer leaders such as late Sir Paulias Matane, Sir Rabbie Namaliu, Martin ToVadek, Vin ToBaining, Oscar Tammur, Damien Kereku, Sir Henry ToRobert and Sir John Kaputin who devotedly worked hard to build the foundation in ENB and we are lucky to be here today,” said Minister Wong.

“To me he was a valuable asset to ENB and I was privileged to seek his advice on issues. He was a real mentor and never turned anybody away. Leader of today must have time to consult with our former leaders who were devoted to the advancement of this province,” he added.

The Gazelle MP said in the month of December, the province lost two prominent leaders in a short space of time. He encouraged today’s generation to celebrate the lives of these great men as they were ENB’s heroes.

“That is two chapters of our history that we will never get back and their contribution to ENB and Papua New Guinea as a whole (is) immeasurable.”

Sir Ronald was the former chairman of the ENB Provincial Health Authority, as a member of the Rabaul DDA Board, and played an instrumental role in ENB’s quest for autonomy.

On behalf his family, the people of Gazelle District, Minister Wong expressed sincere and heartfelt condolences to Sir Ronald’s children, grandchildren, extended family and relatives around the province.

Sir Ronald is survived by his wife Lady Suluet Tingvil and children – William, Rachel, and Ronvil.