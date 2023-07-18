Woman assaulted by senior Lae policeman

Their family has been having land issues with the family of the senior police officer in question, who is from Central Province but married to a Butibam woman.

While the matter is being dealt with at the village level, Raynald was allegedly unlawfully detained for over six hours on Sunday, July 16th, at the Top Town police holding cell.

“I wanted to get my bail receipt,” said Raynald. “He brought the police to my home at Buala, Butibam, on Sunday. I told them, I did nothing wrong. Our land mediation is still underway.

“However, the police officers forced me to get into the vehicle and said we’ll sort the matter out at the police station.”

Raynald got into the Lae Metro Traffic 10-seater with four other police officers and the sergeant’s son.

At the station, she told the officers that the policeman’s son had assaulted her with stones but they paid her no heed. Instead, they detained Raynald on Sunday, around 12pm, without any charges.

Her children bailed her out for K300 in the evening.

Since she was detained, Raynald thought her case would be mentioned in court so on Monday, she went to check at the Lae courthouse.

Followed by her eldest son, who is 22 years old, and nieces, they then went to the police station to get her bail receipt when the sergeant saw them.

“We were still talking with the other officers when he (name withheld) came from behind – I don’t know how he came in – and started hitting me. He hit me and I fell. He booted me, my teeth cut my tongue and my mouth started bleeding.”

Knowing that he was not safe, Raynald’s son escaped while the two young women were also allegedly assaulted by the senior officer. One of the young women was eight months’ pregnant. She was allegedly punched eight times.

“There were a lot of police men and women around but they just folded their hands and stood around. He lifted me then threw me to the ground near the long wooden form in the station. He came, kicked me, gripped my blouse and broke it, scratched my neck and punched my face.

“I couldn’t say a thing. I was confused.”

Raynald has since gotten a medical certificate outlining her injuries, and will be submitting it along with her statement – including her nieces’ and other witnesses – this afternoon at the Top Town police station.

The Lae Metropolitan Command has confirmed that the officer in question received his letter of suspension this morning. He is suspended for 21 days while the Internal Investigation Unit deals with the matter.