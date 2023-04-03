WHO evaluates emergency preparedness

Director of Health Security and Emergencies, Dr. Babatunde Olowokure, met with the WHO country office emergencies team, key partners, and stakeholders to discuss future plans to enhance emergency preparedness and response in PNG.

He visited the Eastern Highlands province and met with provincial health authorities and other stakeholders to discuss how WHO can further support the provincial level in health emergency preparedness and response in the future, based on lessons learned during the COVID-19 response.

Dr. Olowokure also visited the Provincial Emergency Operations Center, hospitals, laboratories, and the Asaro health facility in Daulo district to gain valuable insights into healthcare infrastructure and facilities to respond to future emergencies.

He expressed gratitude to the provincial health authorities and partners for their tremendous efforts in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic over the last three years. He reminded them that the pandemic is not yet over, and WHO will continue to provide support at the national and provincial levels to prepare for future health emergencies.

In addition, Dr. Olowokure visited the PNG Institute of Medical Research (IMR) to discuss research and laboratory capacities during COVID-19 and future activities, such as influenza surveillance and the contribution of the institute to WHO's regional networks.

Dr. Olowokure will also visit other healthcare facilities in the coming week, including the Port Moresby General Hospital, central public health laboratory, and Oxygen PSA plant located in the hospital.

The purpose of these visits is to assess PNG's healthcare infrastructure and facilities and identify areas where WHO can provide support to prepare for future health emergencies.