Warwagira Festival underway in Kokopo

The festival was opened yesterday by East New Britain Governor Michael Marum. It concludes this Sunday July 16, 2023.

Kalat Tiriman, BSP Kokopo Branch Manager, highlighted the significance of preserving cultural identity and empowering the youth for the benefit of future generations.

Speaking at the sponsorship presentation on July 11, Tiriman expressed BSP's pride in being a community-oriented bank and its dedication to supporting events that unite the people of Papua New Guinea.

The National Mask and Warwagira Festival has a long-standing history of attracting large crowds to East New Britain, providing not only cultural enrichment but also economic opportunities for local small and medium-sized enterprises.

Over the years, the festival has gained momentum, and BSP has been a proud sponsor since 2011.

This year, BSP continues its support by contributing K10,000 as a Silver Sponsor, reinforcing its commitment to preserving cultural heritage and celebrating the diversity of Papua New Guinea.