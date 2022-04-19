Vele to contest NCD Regional Seat

Wari Vele will run the race under the banner of the People’s Labor Party, of which Madang Governor Peter Yama is party leader.



Vele announced this on Monday, 18th April to Motuan villagers of Vabukori, Tainaladeara, Kila Police Barracks and Gabutu in the Moresby South Electorate, who gathered at Taikone Village.

Vele addressed the people at the invitation of Taikone villagers, who want a change in leadership for several reasons including prolonged water issues that have not been resolved.



The businessman contested the Rigo Open seat in the 2017 general elections and finished fourth. He is confident to run for the NCD Governor’s seat again.



“My policies cover church, the youth, education and health."