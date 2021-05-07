Vaccine Directions: AROB and Foreign Missions

For Bougainville, effective Wednesday 5th May and in force for the duration of the pandemic, or as amended in writing by the Controller:

The Bougainville Department of Health is authorized to administer COVID-19 vaccination under the Papua New Guinea Government National Vaccination program;

The Bougainville Department of Health is authorized to enter into agreements with private, non-government and public organisations for the distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccinations in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville under the Papua New Guinea Government National Vaccination program;

· The Bougainville Department of Health must ensure that no private or public health facility shall charge any fee or require any payment when immunizing any person against COVID-19 through the Papua New Guinea Government National Vaccination program; and

· The Bougainville Department of Health must ensure that the relevant information is provided and properly entered into the relevant system as required under the Papua New Guinea Government National Vaccination Program.

Foreign governments with diplomatic missions in PNG may provide COVID-19 vaccinations, subject to the following conditions:

1. Vaccinations are done on the grounds of the foreign government’s diplomatic mission;

2. Vaccinations are provided by medical personnel registered in PNG or by the relevant authority in the relevant foreign government’s country;

3. Vaccinations are only provided to citizens or permanent residents of the foreign government’s country; and

4. Vaccinations used must have received an emergency use exemption in Papua New Guinea from the Minister of Health & HIV AIDS.

Both Directions will be in force during the period of the declaration of the pandemic or as amended in writing by the Controller.