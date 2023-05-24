U.S. gifts PNGDF with over K15m worth of equipment

He was received by a half guard on the Parade Grounds and then proceeded to the Kumul Leadership Centre for a presentation of personal protective equipment (PPE).

It was a significant ceremony, signifying the support of the Indo-Pacific Command (U.S. INDOPACOM) at the cost of $5.4 million USD (over K15 million).

Admiral Aquino handed over the PPE to PNG Chief of Defence Force, Major General Mark Goina.

The gifting of PPE by U.S INDOPACOM to PNGDF marks a significant milestone of the both forces’ enduring relationship. More importantly, through this gifting, it ensures duty of care to PNGDF service men and women who on operations are accorded and appropriately kitted with Personal Safety Protection.

The PPE includes ballistic helmets, flak vests with armor plates, elbow pads, knee pads, and eye protection.