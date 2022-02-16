UPNG Students To Represent PNG In Dubai

The World Tourism Expo is a global event that links the world together. It is a platform where countries from all over the world come together to promote their lifestyle, culture and traditions.

The Arts students earned their tickets to Dubai after coming out as the top contemporary creative group in the grand final of the competition towards the expo in late 2021. The team of students include musicians, dancers and actors.

The PNG Tourism Authority sponsors the team to Dubai.

UPNG Creative Arts Director, Kelly Pagasa said this is a big project where they will market the PNG tourism industry. The team will be in Dubai for two weeks to showcase PNG cultures and traditions from creative drama to contemporary music.

“We want to promote our tourism industry and attract a lot of tourist back to our country. Our duty is to be good ambassadors in representing our cultures and traditions. Our aim is to boost tourism in PNG to be bigger and better,” he said.

The team will travel to Dubai on Thursday along with PNG Youth Advocate Glen Burua, former Miss PNG, Lucy Maino and PNG’s reggae artist, Anslom Nakikus who will appear as guest performer.