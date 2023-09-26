UPNG to rep PNG in Commonwealth debate champs

At the closing dinner of the 2023 Intervarsity Debate Competition, hosted by Divine Word University (DWU) in Madang, Bradley Yombon-Copio, the Pacific Regional Representative of the Commonwealth Students' Association, announced this in a live video presentation.

Mr Yombon-Copio went on to thank DWU President, Professor Fr Philip Gibbs for taking on this initiative and hosting the 2023 Intervarsity Debate Competition.

"This is a concept we’re developing in partnership with the Commonwealth Students Association, the Commonwealth Secretariat and other stakeholders internationally, that is the Commonwealth University Debate Championships. It’s in sync and perfect timing that you have hosted the Intervarsity Debate Competition. I commend Divine Word University and congratulations to UPNG,” said Mr. Yombon-Copio.

Meanwhile, other university debate teams are all looking forward to next year’s Intervarsity Debate Competition. The University of Papua New Guinea will be host.