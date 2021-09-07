UPNG Moot Court

The Moot Court grand finals was between the Licit Rookies who represented the plaintiff’s case. The Maienduo Litigators represented the case of the defendants.

Cases presented were drafted by lawyers from various law firms, and given to students to do research and argue their cases.

President of UPNG Law Students Society Bernitha Wagun explained that the Moot court is an academic activity that is run by the School of Law and facilitated by the law student society every year. Participants are 2nd to final year Law students. They are encouraged to participate.

She said, “And engage in addressing case like situations where they are given a problem and they present cases in actual court of Law.”

Two teams that participated in the finals were given one week to prepare. Their submissions were sent to lawyers who judged them on the event of the moot court.

She added, “The purpose of the moot Court competition is basically assist us the aspiring lawyers to build our advocacy skills and confidence and familiarize more with the practical approach towards studying all the theory that we do.”

The teams were congratulated by a judge who sat in the moot court, saying it is not an easy task presenting the cases in front of an audience that included experienced lawyers and judges.

Story published by Cathy Undaba – UPNG Journalism student