UPNG host cultural show to mark 46th independence

Different cultures from the four regions were showcased by the university students to mark the day.

UPNG Vice Chancellor Professor Frank Griffin in giving his independence address, emphasized on PNG’s strength in unity and diversity. He said PNG is composed of a thousand tribes, not found elsewhere in the world.

Professor Griffin also congratulated PNG on its 46th anniversary of nationhood, adding this is the first national event without the country’s founding father.

He said, we all may come from different regions in PNG but today we are Papua New Guinean. The celebration is the first in our country’s history where we celebrate without the Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare, but his spirit and legacy is what makes our country unique.

UPNG Student Representative Council President, Bradley Yombon also addressed the students, encouraging them to reflect on the lives of all the founding fathers of this nation, and the foundations they set in putting PNG together as a nation.

Mr. Yombon added that we celebrate our culture on Independence Day because our strength as a country comes our diverse cultural heritage.

Story published by Majeleen Yanei, UPNG Journalism student