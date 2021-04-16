Upgraded Lae secondary building

The Mary Koreba Building has been upgraded to 10 classrooms from the initial eight.

The completion of the upgraded Mary Koreba Building is testament of a good partnership between the Lae Secondary School and local contractor, Green Energy & Engineering Ltd.

During Wednesday’s handover ceremony, the school’s principal, Christopher Raymond, commended the company for sharing his vision of quality human development.

“Building infrastructure is one thing but if it doesn’t convert to something else then we have a problem,” he said. “My vision was that we have good infrastructure development in the school and that should translate into academic excellence.”

The K300,000 extension comes with two additional classrooms and two ablution facilities located at the top and lower end of the building.

“It’s the same company that actually gave us the multi-purpose hall,” he stated. “And from my communication with the MD, they’re not so much about making profit but are about building the nation.”

Despite Lae secondary owing Green Energy & Engineering a million Kina from the K3.2 million multi-purpose hall, managing director Peter Yakos said they chose to work with the school because of its visionary leadership.

“Mipla lukim olsem hat na drim blo ol long kirapim disla kantri, em i mekim mipla hamamas long wok wantem vishen blong prinsipol na bod of menejment lo disla skul.”

The keys were then handed over to the school’s management in time for the resumption of term two on Monday, the 19th of April.