UOG Marks Silver Jubilee

Acting Vice Chancellor, Dr Teng Waninga, when unveiling the silver jubilee logo on Wednesday, March 23, presented this wonderful surprise for staff and students.

The fireworks by Lamana Hotel attracted families who came along and enjoyed this spectacular sight.

Dr Waninga told Lamana Hotel’s General Manager, Yiannis Nicolaou that such a colorful display was a good sign to start the year off with a big bang.

He said, "We have in this very space where the fireworks are done, will be the new five storey central administration building to be built soon. Then we have another three storey Somare Research Institute (SRI) which will also be built so we will be doing two ground breaking ceremonies soon.”

For many onlookers the fireworks complimented the day which began with entertainment by Raun Raun Theatre, unveiling of the logo, presentation of gifts and awards to 11 continuous serving staff members and a brief history of the University by its founding acting Vice Chancellor then, Professor Mark Solon.

Local comedians and music student’s added flair to the evening celebrations with take away packs distributed to almost 2000 people.

The University began in 1994, once an executive decision by the then Council of UPNG, decided to have its Goroka campus (then Goroka Teachers College) offer bachelor programs doing away with its diploma programs in 1994.

Dr Waninga in his remarks when addressing the students during the Silver Jubilee celebrations emphasised the need to do more reading.

“We have come so far in being the premier teacher educators in the South West Pacific and we have to maintain our level of professionalism.

“I encourage you all to read as much as you can, speak English on campus all the time, dress up well when you come to class and respect yourselves always", he said.

He emphasised that many stakeholders and potential employers always looked out for best students and UOG needed to meet the challenge of providing employable individuals.

Founding vice chancellor, Professor Mark Solon who is Executive Director of the School of Post Graduate studies also reiterated the call saying that we needed to live up to the motto of the school which is, “Always creating the future for those coming up.”

"Education can only go forward if you have people who are trained to help the young children of this country. Teaching is a noble profession so it is on that belief that we celebrate with the history of the past. Students learn from us so we must maintain quality always,” said Prof Solon.