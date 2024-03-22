TSC warns teacher of bad teaching behaviour

TSC investigated a female teacher at a primary school in NCD following complaints by a parent in a newspaper article.

The parent claimed that the teacher spends too much time on Facebook during lesson hours resulting in inadequate teaching.

The parent highlighted additional concerns including missed tests and excessive assignments while his child also reported instances where the teacher misplaced projects and requested phone numbers to send assignments via WhatsApp despite some families not owning smartphones.

Investigations also revealed that students in the class had expressed their frustration to the Head Teacher and had requested a replacement.

On Tuesday 19th March Education Advisor of NCD, Paul Lapun acted on the complaint and had the teacher questioned based on the allegations.

“We appreciate parents’ dedication to their children’s learning and assure them that appropriate actions were taken to address this issue,” he said.

Lapun urged teachers to refrain from social media during working hours.

He warned the teacher not and instructed the head teacher of the school to carry out unscheduled lesson observations.

TSC also requested the school to provide a report of the teacher to TSC.