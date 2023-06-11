Toare mask festival recognized

The local cultural event have held great performances showcasing Gulf’s unique masks through traditional performances over the years.

At the festival in recognizing the cultural event, Minister for Art, Culture and Tourism, Isi Leonard on behalf of the National Cultural Commission declared the festival as a national event in the annual cultural calendar.

This was marked by a presentation of certificate to the custodians of the festival with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Gulf Provincial Government and the NCC be made at a later date.

“It now signifies that the event is recognized by the National Cultural Commission, this has prompted me and Gulf Governor, Chris Haiveta to sign a MoU in embracing and promoting culture in Gulf Province,” said Minister Leonard.



Governor Haiveta has encouraged the people of Gulf to embrace their culture in the true spirit of culture.

“As a province we can have our own cultural events but it is important as people from the Elema tribe, we must get together. This event will continue and we will make sure it keeps on going,” stated Governor Haiveta.

“To those who are singing and making bows and arrow, cane baskets, face painting and telling the stories…pass them on to your children and grandchildren as your responsibility to Gulf Province.”