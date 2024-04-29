Hunters yet to win away games

With next weekend’s match against Townsville Blackhawks, being away an game, Paul Aiton’s Hunters must work to break out of the cycle of losing away games.

From a total of 23 round matches in the Hostplus Cup Competition 2024, the SP PNG Hunters have played six matches and had a bye in round five.

Technically, their first quarter of the competition is gone with just two wins to their name; which were both won on their home turf.

They now have seven away matches, seven home games and three byes on rounds 14, 15 and 19.

In their recent meeting with Bears on 27 April, in Gold Coast, the Hunters were not ready to play for each other and it was evident with the Burleigh Bears hitting the scoreboard just two minutes into the game.

Points came at will for the Bears as they dismantled the PNG Hunters outfit who were playing with a disjointed attacking structure.

Not only did they fail to put points on the scoreboard, their defense also needs attention. The Bears ran through their defense all afternoon. In a set of six, the Bears found themselves turning the ball in the Hunters 20 meter line and that is concerning for Aiton’s men.

The Hunters may have missed the experience of Valentine Richard in the middle-third and attacking flare of Robert Mathias out-wide; but that shouldn’t be an excuse for putting up an ordinary performance. They need to win games to save their season given they sit 11th on the points ladder.

The SP PNG Hunters will meet the 13th placed Townsville Blackhawks in round Eight of the Hostplus cup competition next Saturday, 5th May, in Jack Manski Oval, Townville, Australia.