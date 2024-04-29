Samarai-Murua tackles food security challenges

Minister for Tourism, Art and Culture and Member for Samarai-Murua, Isi Henry Leonard, attended the event, facilitated by the professional food science firm Foodstream, focused on the Retort canning process which can preserve food for up to a decade.

Addressing the workshop, Minister Leonard stressed the significance of adopting modern preservation methods to prevent food wastage and ensure a reliable food supply in Samarai Murua, Papua New Guinea's largest maritime district. The area's isolation and vulnerability to natural disasters make such sustainable practices crucial.

The training session, held from April 16-19, was part of Foodstream’s Retort Supervisor’s Course. It highlighted the essential techniques for setting up and managing small-scale canning operations, which are particularly beneficial for island communities.

Christopher Bourne, Foodstream’s Director and a thermo processing specialist, expressed satisfaction with the minister’s participation, pointing out the broader impact of microscale canning in building food security, reducing imports, and adding value to local products.

The initiative is supported by collaborations between Foodstream and international organizations such as the UN, FAO and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, focusing on practical, scalable solutions for food preservation.

Minister Leonard also noted the importance of the new skills for empowering local populations, particularly in enabling women to engage in micro-canning enterprises, thereby fostering economic growth and ensuring food security during times of scarcity.