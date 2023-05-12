Tkatchenko Steps Aside as Foreign Minister

This followed public uproar after a tiktok video from his daughter Savannah Tkatchenko was

circulated widely on social media.

The Minister’s defense of his daughter drew further harsh

criticism from the public over the poor choice of words used to show his frustrations.

The Prime Minister announced that he will oversee the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the interim,

and that includes making sure that the preparation towards hosting the Prime Minister of India,

the President of the United States, the Prime Minister of Fiji, and all other Pacific Island leaders

go ahead as planned.

“I want to commend the Minister for putting the interest of the country ahead of his own. I also

want to apologise to his family, and especially his daughter Savannah for the traumatic

experience over the last couple of days. No woman deserves to be treated the way Savannah was

treated over the last few days”.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that the Minister did what any father would do, but his

responsibility as an elected leader and a state minister required that his conduct and words must

remain exemplary and above board at all times.

“In that regard I announce to the nation that I will take charge of the foreign affairs ministry and

ensure that all the preparations for the upcoming historical visits remain on track in the next few

days until our first visitor touches down on Thursday, 18 May 2023.”

The Prime Minister also thanked Minister Tkachenko for the preparation work done thus far and

said he will ensure that all work is progressed with a multiagency effort so that we make our

country proud when our visitors come on shore beginning next week.