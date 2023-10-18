Tip-off leads to interception

The drugs were taken into Jacksons Airport on board a rural commercial flight from Woitape Airstrip in the Central Province.

After receiving the tip-off, the Airport Lukaut team then acted swiftly and collaborated with the Aviation Security and reserve police and Safety Assurance and Regulatory Compliance teams and conducted a stakeout operation, which resulted in the apprehension of four suspects and the confiscation of the drugs. The suspects and the drugs were handed over to the Police National Drug Squad on the same day.

NAC states, “We would like to encourage the general public to report any drug shipment or such, to the Lukaut team on 3244818 or 79934876. These are the same number you can also all to report personal items or bags left behind inside our airport terminals or report any suspicious behaviour or activity at the airports. We believe that when we work together, we can make airports and air travel safe for everyone.”

The Airport Lukaut initiative of the National Airports Corporation in collaboration with the Royal PNG Constabulary (RPNGC) and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) has been implemented since 2017 to strengthen aviation security services throughout PNG’s national airports. It strives to contribute to improved safety and seamless air travel.

Safety and security are paramount in aviation, and therefore, the NAC prioritizes implementing security measures at all national airports to ensure that air travel is safe for everyone.

The role of Aviation Security Officers is to minimize threats and risks at PNG’s national airports through services such as airport surveillance, passenger and baggage security screening, passenger behaviour and monitoring and other security measures implemented at the airport.

Implementing these measures prevents and minimizes incidents such as smuggling contra brands and illicit materials. This work is done in collaboration with law enforcement agencies and other important government agencies.