“It is a time to reflect on our past and be grateful for the countless blessings, to consciously repent, reconcile, and to build a better future that we envision together: A future of hope, peace, and prosperity for people of Central Province and Papua New Guinea.”

Governor Peter says citizens must celebrate the country’s successes and must take responsibility for the failures.

“We must learn from our past and we must look into our future with courage and hope to build a better future for our children. The starting point is to admit our failures, repent before God and with each other.”

In her tenure as the governor, Peter says she will lead her people and administration to contribute to the prosperity of the nation.

“I must start in my own backyard in Goilala District. We have planned and currently implementing the peace and reconciliation activities for the three local level governments in the district.

She adds it is time to establish the foundations for a united, transformed, safe and prosperous Central Province.

Governor Peter further stated, “We need to review our development journey to date, use the learnings to design, align and execute the development plans that set strong and resilient foudations for a wise, united and safe, prosperous Central Province.”

She emphasized that the socio-economic development and business models must promote approaches that contribute to strong families, and communities as this forms the foundation of a strong and resilient province and country.