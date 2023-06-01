Term 2 subsidies paid: Secretary

In circular number 24 of 2023, Education Secretary, Dr Uke Kombra, said all school accounts should have been credited by end of last week.

Of the 10,640 schools – from elementary to special education and rehabilitation centres – K154,760,640.25 has been paid out by the government.

“Decentralised provinces are reminded to remit the total funds as allocated to schools immediately,” said Dr Kombra.

“There should be no variation by provinces in the allocations made by the department.

“Any school that does not receive its due GTFS funds must immediately contact the local school inspector, the department or the provincial GTFS officer.”

For term 1, all schools were paid their tuition fees totaling K190 million.

“All schools were paid their terms 1 and 2 project fees support totaling K80 million,” said the Secretary.

“All payments were paid on time – in the first week of term 1.”