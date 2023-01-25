Teachers urged to be committed

Eastern Highlands Province Education Advisor, Albert Wesley urged teachers to shape up and be committed in teaching in this academic year.

Wesley encouraged teachers to be vigilant and serious about their profession to produce a positive outcome.

“We expect teachers to be committed in their profession. We don’t want to see teachers go to college and are on pay but are doing nothing so education division is trying its very best to make sure that teachers must be competitive and committed,” he stated.

Wesley added that education is the foundation of prosperity and survival and needs to be served with pride and dignity.

He also acknowledged all churches to partnership Government to ensure there is conducive stability in education environment consistently.