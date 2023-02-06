Teachers in Porgera resume duties

Restoring Justice Initiative (RJI) thank the Porgera District Administration and the Enga Provincial Government as education services have been restored in Porgera District.

RJI noting that the Porgera Law and Order Crisis Management Committee had been working tirelessly to restore services while successfully mediating a cease-fire deal between warring clans recently, with restoration of services is an ongoing joint effort.

District Administrator, Jerry Maku made the announcement at the Porgera station on February 1, 2023, following the arrival government employees posted to Porgera and Paiela sub-district.

“All public servants have left Porgera. And all the teachers are not only locals but they are from all over the country. I tried my best to talk to them and arranged their travel back and now over 80 teachers are back in the valley to resume duties,” he said.

The restoration of school facilities followed after the announcement of the reopening of Porgera Urban Clinic on 26 January 2023, which the staff of the health center resumed duties the following week.

Mr Maku said that the restoration of public facilities and bringing back public servants is a challenging exercise; and urged the public to collaborate to allow public facilities to be operational.