Suspect in hiding after abusing 12yo

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said the suspect is in hiding after sexually abusing a 12-year-old student.

The girl was returning home from school on October 15th when he confronted her and forced her into the bush.

“He stripped her and sexually penetrated her,” said the PPC.

“She was taken to the Lorengau General Hospital for medical examination and a complaint has been filed with police.”

PPC Yapu said the suspect will be arrested soon, and he is appealing to the community of Lundret to help them.