Support for Nawaeb’s Sub-Health Centre

The medical supplies arrived from India last week and were sent directly to Torowa.

The 20 mattresses were donated by L&C Pacific Trading from the Chan family in Lae.

Member for Nawaeb Theo Pelgen whilst thanking the Chans for their kind gesture, said such initiatives by the business community in Lae are greatly appreciated.

“The patients at Torowa are being served and admitted to beds only, therefore this assistance will go a long way to provide a better health service.”

The medicines and pharmaceuticals were ordered from India through an arrangement by the Nawaeb District Development Authority, and was approved by the PNG Medical Board, stated Pelgen.

Officer-in-charge of Torowa sub-health centre, Sr Sonny Honepe whilst receiving the medical resources expressed her gratitude for the support from Nawaeb DDA and L&C Pacific Trading.

“Our catchment is 16,000 people and we are heavily under resourced. The support is timely since our limited stock is depleting,” she stated.