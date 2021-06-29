Strict measures for casino project

The NGCB says it appreciates their views and has assured that the casino operation will be licensed to deliver maximised socio-economic benefits with minimal adverse impacts to our people.

“We will work with the civil society groups and discuss concerns regarding the social implications of the proposed casino project,” said NGCB.

Further, it will establish policies to mitigate the concerns raised, including the measures in place to prevent gambling addictions and money laundering.

The NGCB is also seeking research papers that will provide input to establish social regulatory policies, so it ensures that gambling issues are addressed through collective views of the broader public.

NGCB CEO, Imelda Agon, said they have deliberated on strategic approaches to conduct extensive awareness on gambling addiction and the creation of a help-line, strict anti-money laundering policy, increase gaming revenue through licence fees, fines and taxes.

She also dispelled misinformation being circulated on social media claiming that the NGCB has a commercial interest in the casino project to be built by the Paga Hill Development Company.

Agon added that the NGCB has a regulatory role and does not entertain any financial or commercial cooperation of any sort; and will focus on the interest of the nation.