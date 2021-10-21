Stepfather charged

The suspect entered the 17-year-old’s bedroom while she was sleeping.

Provincial Police Commander, chief inspector David Yapu, said the suspect wrapped a blanket around the girl’s mouth and forcefully penetrated her.

“This was a second incident that occurred on August 7th. The first incident occurred in October 2020,” stated PPC Yapu.

“The incident occurred at upper ward 6, Lorengau town.

“The suspect, who hails from Ahus village in Manus Province, was arrested and charged and is now in police custody.

“He will appear in the Lorengau Committal Court this week.”