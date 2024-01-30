Station commanders to drive behavior change

This was the message to NCD police during the 2024 NCD parade today in Port Moresby.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika said the best strategy that the police will now take is to direct the responsibility to the police station commanders to change the behaviours of their police officers.

He said this is one way to see improvement in the police force.

Sika said the NCD Command is going through a structural change, and has given strong responsibility to the police station commanders following the unrest on the 10th of January, 2024.

Sika said it has taken years to build the RPNGC image.

“But the good image was lost during the unrest. Therefore, it is timely that the police sector commanders must step up and instil tough measures on police personnel to bring back the good image,” Sika said.

Meanwhile, Acting ACP NCD/Central Peter Guinness said police play an important role in providing security to the community, and it is their responsibility now to restore confidence by first changing their behaviours.