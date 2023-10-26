St John receive new ambulance

The donation of this new vehicle is set to bolster medical emergency response in the National Capital District and Central Province, allowing St John Ambulance to continue its life-saving mission.

The vehicle valued at around K170,000 was delivered to St John on June 4, 2023. It is fitted with essential medical equipment and supplies and will play a crucial role in saving lives.

CEO of SJA Matt Cannon said Ambulance vehicles are fundamental tools that enhance the ability of workers to save lives.

“This ambulance we estimate will save over 3,000 lives, for you this is just an ambulance but for people, its life saving,” he said.

Cannon said the challenge they have is keeping up with the fleet because of the demand for ambulances to attend to emergencies.

“Many of these ambulances once they are commissioned they work 24 hours a day,” Cannon said.

He added that road condition is another challenge they deal with on a day-to-day basis, and this additional ambulance is a big asset to them.

“We hope that this relationship with Island Mobile continues for many years to come because it will greatly benefit the ability of this ambulance to (assist) people in need of an ambulance service,” Cannon said.

CEO for Islands Mobile Hire Cars Malcolm Mamatta said the hire car company recognizes the vital role that SJA plays in delivering emergency medical services to the communities. This is why they came on board to assist with the donation of this new ambulance.

“We are proud to be part of their mission and we are delighted to contribute this fully knitted ambulance to enhance their capacity to save lives,” Mamatta said.