Social media for eBusiness program open for PNG

Business professionals from Fiji, French Polynesia, New Caledonia, and Vanuatu graduated from the four-month professional development scholarship program.

Applications for the final cohort for business professionals in Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tonga opened yesterday Monday 4 July, 2022. Participation in the program is free, with each place valued at A$5,500 (appx. K12,000).

Developed after Pacific Business Monitor research and consultative feedback indicated growing region wide interest in developing ecommerce and online marketing capabilities and technological know-how, the program aims to equip participants with the in-depth social media marketing skills required to support business growth.

The selective sixteen-week program was led by Facebook Community Trainer and social media expert, Heather Porter, a business owner, coach, and independent training professional equipped with best practice education on how to use Facebook and Instagram.

Matisse Walkden-Brown, PTI Australia’s Communication Manager, said that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a technological catalyst for both businesses and consumers, further highlighting the need for businesses to build and maintain a strong online presence.

Founded in 1979, PTI Australia is an agency of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat. Funded by the Australian Government, it facilitates trade and investment into the Pacific Islands.