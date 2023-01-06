SJA responds swiftly to accident

Chief executive officer, Matt Cannon had led the SJA team to the accident scene after receiving an emergency call that a vehicle had veered off the road.

“Four ambulance units were sent to the scene to help the injured men who were being rescued out of the vehicle by bystanders. The ambulance crews attended to five male patients in their 20s and 30s. We attended to three casualties that appeared to have suffered serious injuries including possible fractures to their pelvis and lower limbs with potential life-threatening injuries.

“We had two other passengers who were injured as well. All five patients were transported to Port Moresby General Hospital,” said Cannon who was on scene to assist those injured.

He said an advance early notification was given to PMGH within 10 minutes of SJA receiving the call for the emergency so they (PMGH) could prepare their emergency department and any other specialties that needed to be involved in treatment of the patients; who were all attended to at the scene and treated by 10 ambulance personnel.

The injured are now at the PMGH undergoing further treatment.