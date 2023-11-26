SJA Council calls for protection of workers

Dame Jean Kekedo, Chair of the National St. John Council, in a media statement, stated that there are no specific laws addressing false calls, hindering officers, or escalating the severity of attacks on ambulance personnel.

This call comes after a suspect, who allegedly made a false call to lure the ambulance, assaulted the vehicle with a hammer, causing extensive damage.

In an incident on Saturday night, Ambulance Officers Douglas Vanua and Victor Ombo faced an unacceptable attack while responding to an emergency in the Bumbu compound, Lae City. Although the officers escaped physical harm, the trauma lingers, and the damaged ambulance leaves a critical gap in Lae's emergency services until repairs are completed.

The incident sheds light on the unique dangers faced by St. John ambulance personnel.

Dame Jean called for urgent legislative action, advocating for the St. John Ambulance Bill scheduled for Parliament this week. She highlighted the need for laws enabling precise location tracking of emergency calls and emphasized the vital role St. John plays in reaching communities, even those considered dangerous by the police.

Expressing gratitude for political support, Dame Jean urged Parliament to prioritize the safety of "Green Angels" and pass the proposed legislation promptly. The call echoes the collective plea, "Protect our Green Angels so they can save lives."

St. John Ambulance Chief Executive Officer, Matt Cannon, addressing concerns about service continuation in attacked communities, emphasized their commitment to public safety.

Despite the incident, Cannon stated, "We will not let these cowards create a divide in our service."