Shenzhen to House New Trade Mission

“To have a trade mission in China is a very historic decision made by our Government and I am very pleased that the trade mission will be in Shenzhen,” said the Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru.

Shenzhen transformed itself from a small fishing village into a global economic powerhouse in just over 40 years.

It had experienced rapid economic, social, and environmental transformation and is described as innovative, inclusive, young, high-tech, and a green city.

In terms of city status and influence, Shenzhen leads the development of Chinese cities and spearheads the progress of the whole world.

The GDP of Shenzhen exceeded over USD 400 billion in 2022.

“We want our trade mission to be located in the heart of this city that is evolving,” Maru said.

Minister Maru said PNG was serious with its partnership with China.

“China and Papua New Guinea have been partners for 48 years, but we basically had a diplomatic relationship. This year is the start of a new beginning where we want to take our relationship to the next level and anchor the future of our relationship on trade and investment.

“We also have a lot of exciting investment opportunities so the new trade mission will build the bridge between PNG and the private sector of China and the Chinese investors to look at long-term investments in PNG,” said Minister Maru.