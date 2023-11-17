Science dux thanks mom

He was among the 428 Grade 12 students who graduated yesterday.

Jared came first in physics, second in advanced mathematics, and second in information and communication technology.

With his mom taking her rightful place by his side, the soft-spoken young man shared that despite his challenges, he is determined to achieve his dream of becoming a mechanical engineer in the aviation industry.

“It’s all about yourself and it all depends on you,” he said. “I studied hard, committed myself and worked with perseverance. Even with the struggles I faced in my life, the adversity, I keep on working hard and I never give up. Even at times when I’m down, I always look up to the Lord and ask Him for His help because with Him, everything is possible.”

Jared is the second child in a family of five. Both of his parents are unemployed, and the burden of supporting the family falls on the shoulders of his mom, Dolores.

“My mom is very hardworking,” he continued. “For our family, my father is not working so my mom struggles to bring food to the house, helping us to survive by selling ice-blocks and other market stuff. I want to appreciate her and I tell myself to do my best in my schoolwork and I achieved it.

“Without her, I don’t think I’ll be able to pay my school fee.”

For six years now, Dolores has been selling ice-blocks, drinks and flour at her table market. In a day, she makes an average of K70, which is budgeted for her five children’s bus fare and lunch money. She shared that she does feel down at times but she always find comfort in prayer.

“At times, I would get on my husband to go look for a job,” she shared.

“Our children are continuing to higher grades and I need support. That is my biggest challenge. But I would look to the Lord and find comfort.

“I always advise my children to focus on their schooling, accept the blessings that we have and don’t look down on themselves.

“Work hard and find a job later to take care of yourselves, I would tell them.”