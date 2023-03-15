School Fire Probed

The burning down of the School administration block in the early hours of Sunday morning have brought Police investigations and several people to question.

Upon visiting the school, Mr Tkatchenko mentioned that this will be the third time that a school property had been burnt down.

“We must all be accountable for what is going on here. This is no joke anymore. This building probably had a lot of historical value. It all comes down to management and leadership.

“The first incident was the computer room that caught on fire, second the brand-new school building funded by the Moresby South electorate that was set alight purposely by a student. Now we have the school administration building conveniently set alight and burnt down.”

He said a full investigation must be done on the alleged arson and burning down of the administration building.

Tkatchenko upsettingly added that the school administration is very convenient because all the school records, the accounts and everything is stored there. The school Library has a server that might have saved some of the school records of students, however the actions of the person behind the burning has caused damage to many data.

“I will not be putting in any more funding into this school until we find the culprits. It’s a huge disappointment, I don’t know who I can trust anymore. This school which was once the premier school, seems to be full of disaster one after another. We need to relook at the management of this school. I understand the board had been appointed 12 months ago but they had done nothing,” he said.

A submission had been put through the Education Department to have all school boards abolished.

He added that this will enable all districts to run the schools to avoid issues like this coming up again.

“I’m sick and tired as member, having to fund and control this activities, it’s just getting beyond control, where am I going to find a couple of millions of kina to rebuild a brand new administration block. We really need to have a good look at this school because it is not the school it used to be.

“These sorts of issues caused great problems with the long-term education and I have to come back here time and time again spending millions of kina to fix this school. We have to clean up this burnt administration block for safety reasons and we have to look at what will happen in the future.

“Our children and students are number one priority and must be given the rights to be educated.”

Meanwhile the school opened on Wednesday with temporary operations of the school being organized at the library.