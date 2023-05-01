RPNGC launches new website

The website launch marks a significant milestone for the RPNGC. Police Commissioner David Manning, when speaking at the launch, highlighted that the RPNGC website is a platform that will redefine the Constabulary’s engagement with the community and its approach to modern policing.

The RPNGC website is a key component of the Constabulary’s Digital Development Initiative, which is a comprehensive strategy designed to bring the RPNGC into the digital age.

Through this initiative, police management aims to provide police officers with modern technology tools and digital solutions that will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of police operations and enhance the delivery of services to the public.

Commissioner Manning stated that the website is a symbol of the Constabulary's commitment to harnessing digital technology to do their job better as law enforcement officers. The website will act as a central hub of information for citizens, providing easy access to important updates, public safety tips, and crime prevention resources.

Additionally, the website will enable the Constabulary to maintain a constant line of communication with the public, facilitating the reporting of crime and fostering trust and collaboration between the police and the communities they serve.

The RPNGC website will enhance transparency and accountability within the Constabulary and give confidence to the public at large. It will feature a portal where citizens can report police misconduct and lodge complaints, ensuring that the actions of officers are always held to the highest standard.

The website will also act as a platform for collaboration and information-sharing with international law enforcement partners, allowing the Constabulary to learn from best practices, access global resources, and develop innovative solutions to tackle the complex challenges of modern policing.

As part of the Digital Development Initiative, the Constabulary plans to make police services available online, beginning with the Police Clearance Certificate. They are working towards making this and other services accessible on the website, which will significantly reduce wait times and queues.

The launch of the RPNGC website is just the beginning, and Commissioner Manning assured that they will continue to invest in digital solutions to enhance their capabilities and better serve the people of Papua New Guinea.